Delhi witnesses shallow fog, minimum temperature 10.1°C

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, three notches above average, they said.

The MeT department has predicted shallow fog on Monday morning.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively,” one of the officials said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category. The air quality index (AQI) was 295 at 8.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.