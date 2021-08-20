Delhi witnesses rains accompanied by thunderstorms

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashes parts of the national capital. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Parts of the national capital witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature in Delhi early on Saturday.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers" today

Earlier on Friday, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain for parts of Delhi.

In a tweet yesterday, the IMD had said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida)."

The weather forecasting agency also informed that Haryana's Sonipat, Panipat and Gannaur will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain.

"Noida, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Chapraula, Dadri, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Bagpath, Gulaothi, Khekra, Shamli, Pilakhua, Kandhala, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Garhmukhteshwar, Hapur, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Ghaziabad, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bellari, Kashganj, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Aligarh (U.P.) and Light rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Chandausi, Katrauli, Jalesar, Nazibabad and Tundla during the next two hours," IMD said in another tweet.

IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital. (ANI)