"We’ve had incidents where these UAPs have interfered and actually brought offline our nuclear capabilities," says Luis Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). Luis Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), said in a recent interview that unidentified flying objects or UFOs have frequently rendered nuclear weapons unusable in the United States. While referring to UFOs by their official Pentagon term, Unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), Elizondo told Washington Post: “We’ve had incidents where these UAPs have interfered and actually brought offline our nuclear capabilities”.