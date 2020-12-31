Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions, Fog Persist, Minimum Temperature Expected to Remain at 3 Degrees Celsius Today

Delhi, December 31: Cold wave conditions and fog continue to persist in the national capital on Thursday. The minimum temperature is expected to remain at 3 degrees Celsius today. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, fell to 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Rajasthan Winters: Churu Shivers at Minus 1.5 Degrees Celsius, Mercury Dips in Mount Abu, Sikar, Pilani, Bhilwara and Other Districts

The air quality on Wednesday deteriorated marginally as AQI fell to 290, in the poor category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings. IMD scientists have warned that the pollution levels are expected to rise in the coming days. Night Curfew in Delhi Ahead of New Year's Eve: No New Year 2021 Celebration Events to Take Place, No Gatherings at Public Places From 11 PM Today to 6 am on January 1; Check SOPs.

Cold Wave Conditions Persist, Minimum Temperature Expected to Remain at 3 Degrees

Also Read | Delhi Winters: Fog Engulfs Several Parts of National Capital, Minimum Temperature Expected to be 3 Degrees at Safdarjung

Delhi: Cold wave conditions persist in the national capital; Minimum temperature expected to remain at 3 degrees Celsius pic.twitter.com/OgqGUZNE3Q — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed a night curfew in the national capital ahead of New Year's Eve. Not more than five persons are allowed to assemble at a public place, no new year celebration events will take place, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2.