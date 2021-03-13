Delhi Weather Forecast: Weekend in National Capital Likely To Be Cooler As Mercury Dips Due to Rainfall and Strong Winds

New Delhi, March 13: Residents in Delhi will experience pleasant weather on Saturday and Sunday as a bout of light rains brought the mercury down by a few notches on Friday. The fresh spell of rainfall in the national capital was due to the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The dip in the temperatures will persist in the national capital till Sunday, March 14. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast center, the Safdarjung weather station received around 6mm rain till 7 pm Friday.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: National Capital Wakes Up to Dark Skies, Thunderstorm and Rainfall (Watch Video)

On Friday, Delhi received light rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Residents in the national capital woke up to dark skies and gusty winds during the morning hours on Friday. During the day, the maximum temperature stood at 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, the IMD said.

Giving details about the rainfall activity on Friday, Srivastava said the entire city received light rain on Friday, with the first spell around 7.30 am. Rainfall lasted for around two hours with light rains in some areas in the evening. As per weather predictions by the IMD, the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 32 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Parts of North India to Receive Rainfall Till March 12 due to Western Disturbance