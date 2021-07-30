Delhi: Water Levels of Yamuna River Cross the 'Danger Mark'

The water-level of Yamuna river in Delhi shot past the ‘danger mark’ at 11 am on Friday, 30 July, as per media reports.



The warning level of the Yamuna river is fixed at 204.5 metres and the danger mark at 205.33 metres.



On Friday morning, according to The Hindu, the level of the Yamuna river was measured at 205.34, thereby surpassing both the warning level, as well as the danger mark.



Evacuation of those residing close to the river has begun, reported The Hindu, citing officials. However, the evacuation process is not unique to this year as it takes place during most monsoons.

A Delayed, Heavy Gush of Monsoon

Meanwhile, despite a delayed start, Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall in this monsoon. While this has provided some respite from the scorching summer temperatures, the heavy spate of rains has also led to water-logging and traffic snarls at many places in the city.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that up till 29 July, Delhi recorded 463.5mm rainfall. This, as per media reports, is the highest recorded rainfall since 2003, when the national capital recorded 632.2mm.

