Delhi wakes up to foggy morning, 41 trains, several flights delayed

Heavy fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday, as the cold wave continues to grip Northern India. Ahead of Republic Day in a blanket of fog, armed forces and other personnel were seen gearing up for practice. Low visibility arising due to fog has also hampered train services, with 41 trains delayed, 13 cancelled and 4 rescheduled. Furthermore, nearly seven flights have been delayed so far. The maximum temperature will be recorded at 23 degree Celsius, with low of 7 degrees.