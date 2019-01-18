Delhi wakes up to foggy morning

A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi on Friday morning. Visibility in the city turned to be very slow due to dense fog. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded was at five degree Celsius. At least 10 trains to Delhi are running late today due to fog or low visibility. All departures from Delhi Airport were on hold from 5:30 am to 7 am. Most of the arrivals were also affected due to bad weather; one international flight has been diverted as of now.