Delhi wakes up to dense fog on New Year's day

Visuals from Rajghat [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The national capital woke up to dense fog on New Year's day, reducing the visibility to near zero in many areas of the city.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted the minimum temperature at four degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius for today.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin issued on December 31 at 9.00 pm, said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during the next two days.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from January 3 onwards. It is likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region during January 3 and 5.

Delhi also recorded eight cold wave days this December.

IMD has recorded the mean minimum temperature (MMT) for December 2020 at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest MMT for December recorded since 1993 was 5.9 degrees Celsius in 1996. It was 6 degrees Celsius in 2005. The MMT for December was observed normal, that is, 8.3 degrees Celsius in 2018.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning

The national capital's overall AQI stands at 332 said Ministry of Earth Science's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)