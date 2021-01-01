Delhi Veterinary Student Helps Stray Dogs Tackle Winter Chill with Beds Made from Tyres

Cold wave conditions across national capital Delhi have intensified over the past few days. As Delhiites struggle to keep themselves warm, stray animals are having a tough time being out in cold.

To help out these animals, a young veterinary student and founder of a charitable organisation stepped up to extend some warmth to these creatures. The student, Vibha Tomar, is helping the animals stay warm by making them beds from large tyres and old sacks.

“Since the winter season began, I thought I should do something to stray animals so that they can survive this winter. I saw a person on Instagram who had made a beautiful bed out of a tyre for his pet and thought it was a good way to protect strays in this cold winter, so I also started to collect tyres,” she was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Delhi: A veterinary student arranges tyre beds to protect stray dogs from the cold. She says,"I got this idea from social media. I collect tyres and cushion their insides with rugs so that they stay warm. So far I have arranged more than 100 tyre beds." pic.twitter.com/lSljeqblCM — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Tomar uses large tyres as cozy bed for these animals, while sacks and pieces if cloth inside help to keep the dogs warm amid Dilli ki sardi. She says that her tyre-beds have helped some 100 animals across the city.

“The animals are okay during the day but the night gets too cold for them. I have covered 100 animals so far and am very positive that this will have a positive effect on strays,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Friday as the average minimum temperature in December was recorded to be the second-lowest in 15 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Data released by the IMD on Thursday showed that the mean minimum temperature (MMT) this December was 7.1 degrees Celsius. It was 7.6 degrees Celsius last year.

The MMT for December in Delhi dipped below 7 degrees Celsius only once in the last 15 years, in 2018 when it was 6.7 degrees Celsius, it stated. The average MMT for December was 6 degrees Celsius in 2005 and 5.9 degrees Celsius in 1996, according to the IMD data.