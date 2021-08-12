Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train’s Project Report To Be Submitted in September

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is expected to submit in September a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi, to the Ministry of Railway. The Railways officials will then study the DPR and accordingly approve the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project. According to Metro Rail News, the DPR was earlier expected to be submitted by this month.

The report contains the survey of the entire route including soil, terrain, rivers, drains and other vital information. Land requirements and how the bullet train will ply on the route were also part of the detailed project report which, according to NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaud, is almost ready.

The Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail will zoom past the highways along its route to cover a distance of 865 km. The bullet train will also connect the national capital with several religious cities of Uttar Pradesh like Ayodhya, Mathura and Prayagraj. Ayodhya – the birth place of Lord Ram – is nearly 690 km from Delhi, and currently takes more than 10 hours by train or road.

However, the time is expected to be reduced to less than four hours once the Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail becomes a reality.

Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, Jewar international airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Rai Bareily, Prayagraj, Badohi and Banaras are some of the expected stops for the proposed bullet train between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is also working on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project for which environmental clearances have been obtained, Zee Business reported on July 24. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail has a completion deadline of 2023. The project was earlier scheduled to be completed by 2022 but the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition hurdles pushed the date by a year.

