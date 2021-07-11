Delhi Unlocks Further in July: See What's Allowed, What Isn't

As Delhi continues to unlock in the second week of July, we tell you what are the things you can and cannot do, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

Delhi reported 76 new cases on Sunday, 11 July. It was also the 11th consecutive day that the city has reported less than 100 new cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.09 percent and there are 792 active cases in the state.

So, let's get to what we can or can not do, of course ensuring we wear masks and follow all instructions of sanitation and social distancing.

These new guidelines will be effective from 5:00 am on 12 July to the same time on 26 July.

Can I finally go to school or college?

No. All schools, colleges, education, and coaching institutions will remain closed. While online and distance learning will continue.

What about sports, political, religious gatherings? Are they allowed?

No, they are not. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival-related, and other congregations continue to remain prohibited. Even banquet halls, except the ones taken for marriage (more on that in the next answer) will remain closed. So will business to business exhibitions remain closed.

Religious places will be open, but one is prohibited to visit them.

Can I attend a wedding?

Yes you can.

However, the number of people at a wedding, whether at home or at a courtroom, cannot be more than 20 people. Important to mention that, if you decide to go you must follow all protocols.

Now, weddings that are being organised at banquet halls or hotels, have a maximum capacity of 50 people. Again, strict compliance of appropriate behaviour like washing of hands, social distancing, wearing masks, etc must be followed.

The responsibility of this, according to the guidelines, lies on the owners of the banquet or marriage halls.

Can I go to the theatres or for a spa?

Not yet. Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed. So will spas. Also, in this list are swimming pools (except if it's being used to train sportspersons for national or international tournaments.)

Story continues

What about malls and markets?

All standalone single shops and shops in your neighbourhoods, in residential complexes, shall be open all days. Shops that deal with non-essential goods will be open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.

All markets, market complexes, and malls will be open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.

What about bars and restaurants?

Restaurants are allowed up to 50 percent seating capacity from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. Bars are also allowed to open up to 50 percent. The timings for them are from noon to 10:00 pm.

In case strict protocols are not followed, the guidelines state that criminal/penal action shall be taken against the owners.

Can I travel using public transport?

Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed up to 50 percent seating capacity and no one is allowed to stand. To travel via buses, again, 50 percent seating is allowed. Transport via autos and e-rickshaws are allowed with two passengers per vehicle and a maxi cab can take up to five passengers. While a gramin sewa or phatphat sewa can also take up to two people each.

There is no prohibition of movement of people or goods within the state or between states.

What about funerals?

Yes. You can attend them, but the maximum number of people at such gatherings are capped at 20 people.

Can I go to public parks, gardens to relax?

Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be open, and outdoor activities, like yoga, will be allowed. Again, following protocols is mandatory.

Can I go to my gym or yoga institute?

Yes, but they will be permitted to function with fifty percent capacity. So, it will be best to call and go.

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.Delhi Unlocks Further in July: See What's Allowed, What Isn'tCOVID-19: India Reports 41,506 New Cases & 895 Death in 24 Hours . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.