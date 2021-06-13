Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 pc capacity; malls, markets to open daily, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, INDIA JUNE 6: Sanitization work underway at Select Citywalk mall ahead of its reopening tomorrow, in Saket, on June 6, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said local markets can open in the national capital on an odd and even basis from 10am to 8pm. Malls can also resume their business but will be required to follow the same guidelines. Standalone shops can open all days. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Under the phased unlock process, reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

However, certain activities and services like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, political, social, cultural, religious and festival gatherings, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, and public parks and gardens will remain closed, he said.

Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed. Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funerals: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/XPB4A3s81m — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed: Delhi CM — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/BLZS7Yly7D — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

The markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis will now open every day from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increased restrictions will have to be reimposed.