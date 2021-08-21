Delhi Unlock: Kejriwal Govt Allows Markets to Remain Open Beyond 8 Pm From Monday

The Delhi government has allowed markets to stay open beyond 8 pm from August 23, which means markets can stay open till their normal timings. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. He said the decision was taken in view of declining Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi did not report any Covid death on Saturday, the second consecutive day that the daily death count has stood still. According to the health department, however, 19 fresh cases were reported but this was the lowest since April 15 last year.

Tweeting in Hindi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “In view of the coronavirus situation, the markets were presently allowed to stay open till 8 pm. With the decline in Covid-19 cases, this time limit is being done away with from Monday. The markets can stay open according to their normal timings.”

On August 7, Kejriwal had announced reopening of all weekly markets from August 9 with Covid-19 protocols in place. The weekly markets had been shut since lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of the second wave.

On July 24, the Delhi government had announced some relaxations in restrictions and allowed reopening of spas, theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy.

