Delhi Unlock 7.0: Academic Gatherings, Professional Trainings Allowed. Check Timings for Restaurants, Bars

With the Covid-19 situation improving in Delhi, the government is further easing restrictions under “Unlock 7.0” effective from Sunday. The unlock process began in Delhi in a phased manner with allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. In the following weeks, markets, malls, Metro trains, restaurants and bars, and many other activities were allowed.

Delhi recorded 76 fresh Covid cases and one death on Saturday, the national capital’s positivity rate slipped to 0.09 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, amid warnings of an impending third Covid-19 wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation here.

Unlock 7 new guidelines:

The Delhi government has allowed educational and professional training in the city. These include training of Delhi Police, Army, or skill training of any institute, training of employees and training related to school and college. For this, there will be no need to seek permission from DDMA.

Now academic gatherings are also allowed in the national capital.

Auditoriums and assembly halls of schools or educational institutions will be open for educational training and meetings with 50% capacity.

However, all schools, colleges, educational or coaching institutions will remain closed.·

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious- festival-related and other gatherings and congregations are not allowed.

All government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I and equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per the requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned.

All private offices in Delhi shall be allowed to function to the extent of their staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

All markets, market complexes, and malls shall be permitted to open between 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 08 am to 10 pm.

Bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Metro will be allowed with up to 50% of the seating capacity.

Religious places will be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed.

Gymnasiums and Yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50% of the capacity.

