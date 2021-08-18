Delhi University Sets-up Centre for Himalayan Studies

Education and Careers Desk
·1-min read

The University of Delhi (DU) has established a Centre for Himalayan Studies to carry out research on the Himalayas. The centre will work in collaboration with various national and international organizations as well as with the people at the grass-roots level in different Himalayan states. The main aim behind setting up the centre is to fight climate change.

The University of Delhi is concerned and serious about the issues of the Himalayas, said Vice-Chancellor Prof PC Joshi. “Very soon we will set up a Himalayan Museum on the campus. All necessary help will be extended from the University,” he said.

This was announced during a webinar on “Himalayan Future: Beyond 2050”, which was attended by Padmashri and Padma Bhusan Awardee and renowned environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi and Sonam Wangchuk.

“There is a Himalayan crisis as landslides, cloud bursts, unusual floods have become more frequent and common during the recent years. People living in different parts of the Himalayas are facing hardships,” said Dr Prakash Joshi while addressing the webinar.

Wangchuk explained, “The impact of climate change in the next 20 -30 years may result in lake burst which can be avoided with human intervention, for which Research and Development need to be dedicated to this issue.”

Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Founder Director, Centre for Himalayan Studies, University of Delhi, and a former Director of the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Government of India at North East said we need to protect and preserve the Himalayan Bio-resources as well as the unique culture of the region.

