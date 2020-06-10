Delhi University Proposed 2020 Admission Process, Fees, Cut-Off

The Standing Committee of Delhi University’s Academic Council on Tuesday, 9 June, announced that it is considering increasing the seats in every course by 15% to accommodate the quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), which was introduced last year.

The council will be meeting on Wednesday, 10 June, to discuss several proposals regarding online admissions, increasing seats for courses and social distancing norms for the university.

The university in 2019 had increased the number of seats by 10% to partially implement the quota. The council will also be discussing moving the entire process of admission to an online system for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. This includes admission processes for Sports, Extracurricular Activity, or ECA, and Children or Widows of Armed Forces, or CW, category seats.

A proposal for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2020) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is also on the agenda of the meeting.

DU 2020 Admission Fees, Eligibility Criteria

According to the agenda, the university committee may “consider the proposal” that the eligibility criteria of the UG and PG Courses for the admission-2020 will remain the same as 2019-20.

The agenda also includes a proposal to not make any change in the online registration fee, correction fees, admission cancellation fees, and “additional registration fee for ECA or Sports category.

The council will also discuss different issues related to admission of reserved category candidates.

DU 2020 Proposed Admission Process

The council is also considering proposals of social and physical distancing among students when they visit the university for physical verification of the documents.

The proposal states that colleges or departments will be physically verifying the original documents of applications once the session starts.

A proposal to withdraw the 15 percent weightage for interview is also being considered by the council. The weightage rule is followed by some colleges under order to ensure social distancing during COVID-19.

The release date of the five cut-off list is also on the agenda of the council.

