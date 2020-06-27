Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams For Final-Year Students, New Date Sheet to be Released on July 3

New Delhi, June 27: The Delhi University on Saturday announced to postpone the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days. The open book exams for final-year students were scheduled to begin from July 1. The new date sheet for the examination will be released by Delhi University's examination branch on July 3. The national capital so far has reported 77,240 COVID-19 cases, including 2,492 deaths. Delhi University Partially Modifies 2019–20 Academic Calendar, Even Semester Dispersal Date Extended.

Earlier this month, Delhi University announced to promote students to the next semester without having to appear for exams. The DU said that the guidelines/policies are related to grading for intermediate semester/term/year for students of UG/PG programmes of all streams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic as a one-time measure for the 2019-20 academic session. UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions.

Delhi University Defers Open Book Exams For Final-Year Students:

"For students of intermediate semester/term, grading could be composite of 50 per cent marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the university/college/faculty wherever applicable and the remaining 50 per cent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in the previous semester/term/year," said the DU notification.

It added: "For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no previous performance, i.e., having no marks in previous semester/term /year, grading will be done on the basis of 100 per cent assignment based evaluation."