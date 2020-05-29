Delhi University likely to start registration process for admission to UG courses from 8 June; tentative first cut-off list to be out by 11 Aug

The University of Delhi may begin the registration process for admission to various courses on 8 June. The university's standing committee of the academic council will decide in its meeting today if the tentative schedule prepared by the admissions department should be passed.

The registration process is to run from 8 to 30 June for UG courses, reported Times of India citing the tentative schedule. If the Class 12 results of various boards are not declared during this period, then the admission portal will again be opened between 31 July and 9 August for students to enter their marks.

According to the tentative schedule for admission to UG courses, the first and second cut-off list will be released on 11 and 18 August. The third and fourth cut-off list will be put out on 23 and 28 August. The fifth cut-off will be announced on 3 September. The new session is expected to commence from 1 September.

Apart from five cut-offs, a special cut-off list will be released on 8 September, reports Indian Express.

The registration process for 10 entrance-based courses will remain the same. For these entrance exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the schedule.

The Delhi University recently extended the last date for submission of examination form by already enrolled students till 31 May in view of the extension of coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the deadline for filling up the form was 15 May.

The varsity created a portal for regular and ex-students so that they can fill their tentative forms from their home for UG and PG courses.

