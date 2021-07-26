Delhi University Admissions 2021: Registrations for PG, MPhil/PhD courses to begin today; check details at du.ac.in

The registration process for admission to Delhi University's (DU) postgraduate (PG) courses will start today, 26 July. Once the process starts, interested candidates can visit DU's official website du.ac.in to register themselves. Along with PG programmes, the admission process for PhD and MPhil courses will also begin today. The last date to submit application forms is 21 August. Once the process begins, students can follow these simple steps to apply for DU PG courses 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official DU website, du.ac.in Step 2: Open the 'DU PG Admission 2021' link available on the homepage Step 3: On the new page, click on the 'Registration' tab Step 4: Register yourself by entering the required details and save the user id and password Step 5: Now, log in using the credentials and fill the application form for admission to the selected PG course Step 6: Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Step 7: Save a copy of the filled form and take a printout for future use or reference (if required)

If candidates want to apply for more than one PG course then they will have to pay separate fees for each course while only one registration form can be filled. MPhil/PhD aspirants have to fill a common Registration Form. After submission, fees will not be refunded in any case. As per the press release, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for all PG, MPhil, and PhD programmes. The varsity will soon announce the DUET dates.

The agency will hold all entrance tests through Computer Based mode. DU, this year, is planning to increase the number of test centres for the entrance exam.

