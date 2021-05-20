Yahoo Mail:

Delhi: Truck crashes into a caved-in driveway amid record rainfall

The effects of Cyclone Tauktae, which wreaked havoc in Gujarat and also caused major damage in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, resulted in the highest-ever rainfall for the month of May in the national capital Delhi. Delhi recorded a record 119.3 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest for May since records began to be kept. A big truck totally dropped into a caved-in portion of the road in Najafgarh, Outer Delhi, which was one of the most surprising sights. The incident resulted in no injury. To know more, watch the full video!

