Delhi: Three held in connection with robbery in CR Park area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with a robbery from an elderly woman in Chittaranjan Park area of the national capital.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when one of the accused forcefully snatched the purse of the 67-years-old complainant in front of her house. She then tried to save her bag but failed and fell down.

On lodging a complaint, Delhi Police started an investigation and arrested the robbers in a joint operation with the Narcotics squad within 24 hours.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested accused Karan (19), Surjeet (19) and Shuaib (18) are residents of the Madangir area in the national capital. Police recovered the robbed articles including the purse, cash, mobile phone, ID cards and scarf. The scooty used in the crime was also seized. (ANI)