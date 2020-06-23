Delhi Surpasses TN, Now at Second Spot for Most COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has surpassed Tamil Nadu to now have the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to data released by the two governments, by Monday, 22 June, Delhi had recorded a total of 62,655 COVID-19 cases. This number was slightly higher than Tamil Nadu’s 62,087 cases.

So far, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Maharashtra with at least 1,35,796 cases. Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths – 6,283. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 2,233 deaths as of 22 June.

Also Read: ‘India Fighting 2 Wars Against China, COVID & at Border’: Kejriwal

Despite the steadily rising numbers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital “appears to be stabilising”. He further added that testing has tripled in the past few days.

"“We have more than tripled our COVID-19 testing in the past few days. From around 5,000 tests per day, the testing has gone up to 18,000.”" - Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

CM Kejriwal also said that patients who are in home isolation will now be provided oximeters to keep track of their oxygen levels at home. He has also added that over 5,300 beds were occupied in the hospitals on 12 June, which have now increased to 6,200.

Also Read: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 4.40 Lakh; Delhi With Second-Highest Tally

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.