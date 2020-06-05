Delhi Struggles in Battle Against Covid-19 as Deaths Jump Sharply, Cases Spike With High Positive Rate

Delhi has seen a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the last couple of weeks. From 10,554 cases till May 19, the number has more than doubled and has crossed 25,000 on June 5. The capital has recorded, on an average, 1,198 cases every day from May 28-June 3 and barring June 1, witnessed 1000-plus cases each day.

It reported its highest spike on June 3 with 1,513 cases which was also the first time in two months that Delhi had recorded more number of cases on any single day than Mumbai, which registered 1,276 cases on Wednesday.

Delhi is the only state among the top four in terms of case-load which has seen a significant rise in the number of cases. As of June 2, its Compounded Daily Growth Rate (CDGR) of 6.26 per cent was higher than the national average of 4.67 per cent. The corresponding CDGR for Maharashtra was 4.05 per cent and Gujarat – 2.5 per cent.

The cases in Delhi have increased 2.35 times since the curbs were relaxed for Lockdown 4, higher than the proportionate increase in Mumbai and Ahmedabad during this time.

From the External Affairs Ministry to the Niti Aayog, from the LG office to the Ministry of Defence – the virus has started to affect a large part of the government machinery, too, in the capital.

The Delhi government has attributed the rise in cases to the higher testing numbers but an analysis of the Positivity Rate (percentage of people who test positive amongst those tested) tells a different story. The average Positivity Rate in the week ending May 31 rose to 14.7% from 10.8% the week before.

Alarmingly, the Positivity Rate has shot up to 25.7% for the past week starting May 28 – the highest in the country! This basically means that one in every four people tested are turning out positive in Delhi. The Daily Positivity Rate has been above 17% since May 28 – 17.1% on May 28, 21% on May 29, 20.1% on May 30 and 37.7% on May 31. Testing numbers are still awaited for June 1-June 3.

Seventeen districts in India have recorded a Positivity Rate of 20 per cent or more between May 26 and June 1 – as many as 9 of these, the maximum for any state in India, were from Delhi. South East Delhi district had a Positivity Rate of 43.9 per cent while North East Delhi and West Delhi clocked 36.5 per cent and 34.1 per cent respectively.

The surge in cases in Delhi has also led to a doubling of the Containment Zones in the capital in the last 16 days. From 73 Containment Zones on May 18, the number has risen to 163 on June 3. North Delhi has the highest – 30 while South West Delhi has 29 of these zones.

While the rate of growth of cases is worrisome, what is even more distressing for the Delhi government is the corresponding rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths. Delhi had the second-lowest Mortality Rate of just 1.59 per cent amongst the severely affected major cities of India (only after Chennai) on May 20.

That number has increased to 2.56 per cent in a fortnight. While it is still lower than the national average of 2.8 per cent, the rise is significant and a matter of huge concern. The data, however, has repeatedly been brought to question with the government being accused of under-reporting deaths.

