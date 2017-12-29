Delhi Soccer Association to be renamed Football Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) will be renamed as Football Delhi with a new brand logo which will be launched by the end of January, it was decided during the executive committee meeting here.

The meeting which was held on Thursday also decided to appoint former India international Ranjit Thapa as an adviser to technical and coaching committee.

Some other decisions saw Hafiz Shahid and V.C. Bhatt appointed as the manager and assistant manager, respectively, for the Delhi Santosh Trophy Team while the women's committee will be chaired by Manjushree Dayanand.

It was also announced that the Delhi B-Division league will start by January 15 and the selection trials for the Delhi Senior Women's team for National Football Women's Championship will start from January 2.

Meanwhile, a working group was formed to finalise a policy for regulating and standardising private football and futsal tournaments in the capital and coach education courses including D Licence and grassroots courses would be organised round the year starting from last week of January.

--IANS

sam/dg