Delhi slum boy to be trained under Olympic Champion Usain Bolt

Nisar Ahmed, a 16-year-old boy from Azadpur slum in New Delhi, who lives in a 10 by 10 tin shack, is all set to get training under "Fastest man in the planet" and Olympic champion runner Usain Bolt in Kingston, Jamaica. He is one of the 14 youth selected by the Sports Management Company, Anglian Medal Hunt which is backed by Gas Authority of India Ltd. Son of a Rikchsaw puller has been chosen to be trained in Racers Track Club in Kingston for his athletic capabilities. He recently pulled off a record breaking run in under 16-category by clocking 100 metre in 11 seconds and 200 metre in 22.08 seconds at Delhi state athletics meet. Nisar was severely injured which forced him to leave running for a year, however he bounced back with the help of GAIL, which helped him with the treatment. Nisar's mother has asked support from the people so that he brings Olympic Gold medals and makes India proud.