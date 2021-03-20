New Delhi Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar Wins Bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle

Divyansh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle final at the New Delhi Shooting World Cup, while compatriot Arjun Babuta finished fifth at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on Saturday.

Panwar shot 228.1 to get bronze, behind Ishan Peni of Hungar, with 249.7, in second and Lucas Kozeniesky of USA, with 249.8, who won the gold medal.

On Friday, in the 60-shot qualification round, teenager Panwar, who has won an Olympics quota place, shot 629.1 points to finish sixth, while the 22-year-old Babuta scored 631.8 points to earn the third spot.

In the Women’s 10M Air Rifle final, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil will be the lone Indian. She had shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary’s Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.

Two Indian shooters competing in the ongoing New Delhi Shooting World Cup have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put in isolation leaving their participation in doubt.

“Since the two leading shooters have tested positive for the virus, they have been put in isolation,” said a national level coach on condition of anonymity to IANS.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had fielded a big contingent of 57 shooters including 15 Tokyo Olympic Games quota winners to compete in the event being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

“Some people are not following social distancing norms at the official team hotel. Moreover, private functions are being organised at the same hotel. There are good chances of breach of bio-bubble that has been set up for the shooters participating in the World Cup,” said a coach associated with the Indian team.

(With inputs from IANS)