Delhi Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide by Setting Herself on Fire After Husband Refuses to Buy Smartphone

Delhi, May 29: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Maidan Garhi area of the national capital. According to a Times of India report, the woman took the extreme step after her husband reportedly refused to buy a smartphone. The woman wanted a smartphone for her children so that they can have their online classes amid the lockdown.

The woman set herself on fire on Wednesday early in the morning. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital. However, she had sustained more than 90 percent injuries and her life couldn't be saved. The couple got married around 7-years ago and they have two children. Lately, the woman was demanding a smartphone and her husband had said that he would buy one after the lockdown gets lifted. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack.

In a similar shocking incident, a 20-year-old boy committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal recently. The boy ended his life after his parents denied to recharge his mobile internet pack. S Sharma, Station-Incharge Bagsewaniya was quoted by ANI saying that the boy used to constantly urge his mother to recharge his mobile internet data pack.

