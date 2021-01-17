Delhi shivers amid dense fog, cold waves

Singhu Border/New Delhi, Jan 17 (ANI): Cold weather continued to tighten its grip over North India. Dense fog shrouded the national capital reducing the visibility in the morning of January 17. Delhi shivered due to the severe cold waves blowing over the city. City recorded temperature of 8 degrees Celsius today. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research informed that Delhi’s air quality remained in 'severe' category, with overall AQI standing at 428. Indian Meteorological Department had predicted ‘dense to very dense fog’ in the national capital.