Delhi shivers at 3.3°C, fog engulfs parts of city

Parts of Delhi witnessed fog on Thursday morning (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Various parts of the national capital were engulfed in fog on Thursday morning, affecting the visibility across the city. A minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

"Under the influence of a trough in lower level easterlies, isolated rain/thundershowers are likely over plains of northwest India and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh during January 1 and 2, 2021," IMD said in its bulletin.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated to some pockets very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and abatement of cold wave conditions from these regions thereafter," IMD added.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from January 3 onwards. It is likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan region during January 3 and 5.

"Under the influence of the interaction between the above Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during 3rd-5th January with maximum intensity on January 4, 2021," said IMD.

No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next 24 hours and rise by three to five degrees Celsius thereafter for the subsequent two days, according to the weather forecasting agency.

Dense to very dense fog in some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days.

Meanwhile, the cold wave situation has also affected Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, disrupting the normal life.

Mount Abu registered a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celcius for the third consecutive day today.

"The cold weather conditions are intense this time, it feels god to be here. We are wearing warm clothes and enjoying the weather here," said a tourist.

On the other hand, several groups of people were sitting around bonfires this morning to stay warm amid the cold weather conditions in UP's Kanpur. (ANI)