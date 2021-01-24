Delhi to shiver again at 4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jan 24 (ANI): Moderate fog engulfed the national capital on the morning of January 24. Bitter cold conditions prevail in parts of north India. Minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius is expected in the upcoming week in Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave to severe cold wave is predicted in isolated pockets of Delhi for next 2-3 days. Northern Indian states including the Himalayas can likely to witness rain, thunderstorm and snow during the next few days. IMD's regional Met centre in New Delhi has issued orange alerts over Uttar Pradesh for Jan 24 and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for Jan 24 and 25.