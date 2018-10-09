Delhi set for 'One Night Stand' with singer Sean Kingston

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The capital city will host 'One Night Stand' with international singer Sean Kingston, who will perform at nightclub Roar on October 27.

Roar co-owner Aajay Bindal said in a statement: 'With continuous attempts to bring the best artistes from different genres of music, the club has created a new property 'One Night Stand'. The idea is to associate this one specific night with big artistes highlighting different genres of music.

"Since hip-hop is one genre which is trending worldwide, accepted and enjoyed by all age groups, Roar is hosting the first 'One Night Stand' with international artiste Sean Kingston."

The popular Jamaican-American singer had last year collaborated with an Indian singer Parichay for a single "Saare mundeya nu".

This will mark Kingston's first-ever tour in India.

"The team is extremely excited to bring this crazy night to the capital. Roar is targeting the likes and taste of today's youth by giving them music that they celebrate and promises such enthralling acts in the future as well," Bindal added.

