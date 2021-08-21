Delhi Sees Season's Highest One-Day Rain, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The national capital on Saturday, 21 August, witnessed the monsoon season's highest one-day rain. Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city, including ITO and AIIMS flyover.

Delhi ITO again a lake after it poured big time today! pic.twitter.com/sPdCmUXsZ6 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) August 21, 2021

Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded 138.8 mm of rain on Saturday, as per the Indian Meterological Department IMD).

"Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy and continuous rain which caused several inundations," said IMD, news agency ANI reported.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would is expected to occur over Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas for the next few hours.

21/08/2021: 11:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

The Delhi Traffic Police, sharing the traffic updates on Twitter, indicated that the rains have led to heavy traffic at the Moolchand underpass, Minto Bridge, and Dwarka underpass, among other areas.

Get ready for a flooded Saturday. Early morning experience #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/2GTNJ59ZfG — bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) August 21, 2021

Here are some visuals from Delhi today.

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO in New Delhi.

Waterlogged Raj Ghat during rain in New Delhi.

Traffic jam due to water logging at Ring Road.

A picture of the waterlogged Raj Ghat during rain in New Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

