Delhi sees record 4,039 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi on Wednesday saw single-day highest spike of over 4,000 COVID-19 cases with the total count of cases going past the two-lakh mark.

The national capital reported 4,039 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government bulletin said.

The total count of cases stands at 2,01,174 including 1,72,763 recovered/discharged/migrated patients and 23,773 active cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached to 4,638 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The city also saw 2,623 patients recovering from the disease.

As many as 11,101 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,416 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 19,03,780 tests have been done so far.

The Delhi government has said that a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner is not required for COVID-19 testing in the national capital.

However, tests will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time, it said. (ANI)

