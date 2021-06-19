Delhi Sees Least COVID Deaths Since April, Gets New Vaccine Stock

On Saturday, 19 June, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said that Delhi received its fresh vaccine stock comprising of 1,67,000 doses of Covishield for the people in the 18-44 age group, increasing the total number of available coronavirus vaccines for the said age group to 2,95,000.

Meanwhile, the national capital registered seven deaths due to COVID on Saturday, which is the lowest since 1 April.

While presenting the daily vaccination bulletin, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kalkaji, Atishi, said that the national capital now has 2,58,000 Covishield vaccines and 37,000 doses of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group, PTI reported.

Also Read: 'Delhi Opening Too Soon, Too Fast?:' Lessons We Must Not Forget

"“We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as they are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 1,67,000 Covishield doses for the age group.”" - Atishi, senior AAP leader and MLA

She urged the people in the aforementioned age group to get vaccinated, adding that the current stock of Covishield would last for 14 days and the Covaxin doses would last for two days.

Regarding the people over 45 years of age, she reportedly said that the current stock of nearly 8,50,000 COVID vaccines comprises of 7,65,000 doses of Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin vaccines.

“While the Covaxin stock is good enough to last for six days, the Covishield stock would last for another 58 days,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Also Read: ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’: Centre Issues Advisory to States/UTs

COVID Death Toll Lowest in Over 2 Months

As per the government’s daily health bulletin, Delhi recorded seven deaths and 135 new COVID cases with the positivity rate coming down to 0.18 percent.

As many as 75,687 tests were conducted, the government’s data mentioned.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stand at 14,32,168 while 24,907 total fatalities have been recorded with 2,372 active cases. Delhi reported 165 new cases and 14 deaths on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.22 percent.

Story continues

In view of the sharp dip of COVID infections in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government opened shops, restaurants, and malls starting 14 June.

Following the easing of COVID-19 curbs, the Delhi High Court, on Friday, took suo motu cognisance of the violations of health protocols in Delhi's market spaces and observed that such contraventions will expedite the third wave of the coronavirus.

The court observed: “The memory of the second wave has not left us, yet people behave in this manner. This is very unfortunate,” LiveLaw reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Delhi Sees Least COVID Deaths Since April, Gets New Vaccine StockI Wore Only My Father’s Clothes For Seven Days . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.