Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till October 5, Online Classes to Continue

New Delhi, September 18: All schools in Delhi will remain shut till October 5, 2020, said the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday. The DoE, in its latest circular, also directed that online classes and teaching-learning activities for students will continue as usual. Schools across the national capital have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide lockdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Delhi Allows Re-Opening of Gyms, Yoga Institutes, Weekly Markets Across National Capital Except in COVID-19 Containment Zones.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced that all schools in the national capital would be shut till September 30. It has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools after September 21 -- in areas outside containment zones only -- on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

The DoE has also permitted school managements to call up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff outside COVID-19 containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. Under the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, some relaxations have been given to students of classes 9 to 12.

"Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians," the Unlock 4 guidelines said.