Delhi Schools to Remain Shut for All Students Till 5 Oct: AAP Govt

The Delhi government on Friday, 18 September, announced that both private and government schools in the national capital will be shut for all students till 5 October.

Earlier, the government had said that students between classes 9 to 12 could attend schools in a staggered manner on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, from 21 September, only with the consent of parents.

In it’s latest order, the government said that online classes and teaching activities will continue as usual, while adding that school heads and principals are allowed to call in teachers and other staff for smooth conduct of online classes.

Here’s a copy of the Delhi government’s order on reopening of schools:

View photos Delhi government’s order on reopening of schools. More

Also Read: Should India Reopen Schools or Provide Equitable Education First?

The order comes almost a week after the Union Health Ministry issued a detailed set of guidelines on reopening schools partially for students, who may wish to seek guidance from teachers.

The guidelines include basic hand and respiratory hygiene, coupled with strict social distancing guidelines.

Also Read: FAQ: Which States Are Opening Schools on 21 Sept? Which Aren’t?

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Delhi Schools to Remain Shut for All Students Till 5 Oct: AAP GovtChavhanke Defends ‘Fact-Based Journalism’, SC Asks Tough Questions . Read more on Education by The Quint.