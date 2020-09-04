Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till September 30, Class 9-12 Students Can Voluntarily Visit For Consultation From Sept 21

New Delhi, September 4: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Friday announced that schools in the national capital will remain closed for all students till September 30 and online classes will continue. However, the order mentioned that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools after September 21 -- in areas outside containment zones only -- on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

Issuing a notification, the Government of Delhi said, "Delhi schools to remain closed for all students till Sep 30 & online classes to continue. No student to be called to school before Sep 20. Class 9-12 students can visit schools by permission of parents or if they volunteer to attend, but only from September 21." Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre to Allow Re-Opening of Delhi Metro in a Phased Manner on Trial Basis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's what the Delhi govt said:

In the notification, the Directorate of Education even mentioned that the students shall not be called to schools for any kind of activity till September 30 keeping in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The government stated that the decision has been taken to ensure that staff members do not leave the station without prior permission and are available for duty as and when needed.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 17,692 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, while 1,60,114 recovered. Meanwhile, 4,500 people have died.