Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Announces Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, June 26: All schools in Delhi will remain shut till July 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, on Friday. The schools had been closed due to the lockdown since March 23. The announcement comes days before the summer holidays are due to end in schools.

The Delhi government had announced summer holidays for Delhi government schools or those aided by the Delhi government from May 11 to June 30. Private schools in Delhi had also said that they will follow a similar calendar with little changes. The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been rising in the national capital.

Sisodia had already announced that the students of the national capital between class nursery and eight will be promoted to the next class under the "no-detention policy" of the Right to Education Act. He had also announced that with the shutting down of the schools, the education was affected and to compensate for the same, activities through recorded phone calls and messages will be given to the students up to class 8.

