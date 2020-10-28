Delhi Schools: Government & Private Schools in National Capital to Remain Closed Until Next Order, Says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, October 28: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed until next order. The Education Minister further announced on Wednesday that the Delhi Government has decided to increase 1330 seats in colleges that are under IP University.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order to extend the unlock guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges till November end. There have been no fresh changes in the latest guidelines and all major activities have already been allowed but strict lockdown will continue in containment zones, as per the guidelines. Five Students of Delhi Govt School Selected in IITs, 22 Others From Same School Qualified in NEET.

Government & Private Schools in National Capital to Remain Closed

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out reopening of schools in the national capital for now. "Schools are not reopening for now," Kejriwal told reporters on sidelines of an event. All universities and schools across the country were closed since March 16, when the Centre announced the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.