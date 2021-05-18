Delhi School Student Donates Life Savings for Covid Relief, Internet Hails Her 'Act of Kindness'

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated all of us to collectively fight the invisible enemy, people from all walks of life are doing their bit to ease the burden. Following this mantra, a class 11 student of a government school in Delhi has donated her savings for Covid-19 relief in the national capital. Anushka, who is a class 11 commerce student in the Govt Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Vasundhra Enclave, has donated her life savings for the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging her efforts, the Directorate of Education in the Delhi government praised Anushka, and said, “Even a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s world.”

Even a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone's world. Anushka of class XI Commerce of GGSSS Vasundhara Enclave has donated her savings for helping those affected by #CoronaPandemic. This noble act shall inspire many others.#heroesbehindthemasks pic.twitter.com/EFdgKoyCrt — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) May 17, 2021

There are several instances when the younger lot has stepped forward to show people how one can be generous.

Recently, a class 2 school student in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai sent Rs 1000, his savings for his future bicycle, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund amid the pandemic. However, little did the young Harish know what surprise he was awaiting. To honour the school kid, Chief Minister MK Stalin gifted Harish a beautiful bicycle for his selfless act. The CM even talked to the kid over the phone and asked whether he liked the gift.

Tamil Nadu witnessed another beautiful story when an 11-year-old girl, who lost her father in February this year, donated Rs 1,970 from her savings to the CM relief fund for Covid fight last week, reported The Hindu. It took Ridhana four years to save up the money, and wanted to contribute for her father’s treatment of heart ailment. Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi, who received the donation from Ridhana, promised to support the education of the class 7 student.

Several other kids in Tamil Nadu also donated generously. As per a report in Times of India, a seven-year-old girl who wanted to buy silk skirts (pattu pavadai) for her baby sister and herself, and was saving for the last six months, suddenly decided to shatter her piggy bank and donated Rs 1,516, in coins, to the CM relief fund.

