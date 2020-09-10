Delhi School Fee Hike Row: Parents of Sanskriti School Students Meet Manish Sisodia, Claim 83% Fees Hike in Recent Months

New Delhi, September 10: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has directed the private schools to stay the fee hikes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order, though issued two weeks earlier, was reiterated by Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia on Thursday after meeting a group of parents. CBSE to Hold Compartment Exams for Classes 10, 12 in September 2020.



Sisodia was reached out to by parents and guardians of students enrolled in Sanskriti School. They alleged that the institute has cumulatively hiked the fees by 83 percent since the onset of pandemic.

Paying heed to their concerns, Sisodia told reporters that the government has revoked the right of Sanskriti School to revise the fees. They can only raise the tuition fees, which forms a marginal proponent of the overall fees levied on students.

"Parents of Sanskriti School students met me today. In past few months, they'd met the CM and me and said time and again that the School hiked its fee by 83% in past few months. CM directed that the permission given to the school to hike fee be revoked; order being issued," Sisodia said.

A section of private schools in the national capital is expected to protest against the government's decision. Reports claimed that their association could meet the Lieutenant Governor in bid to reverse the decision taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.