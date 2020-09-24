Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Sent to Judicial Custody Till 22 Oct

A Delhi Court on Thursday, 24 September, sent activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till 22 October in connection with his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, news agency ANI reported. He was produced before the court on Thursday after his 10-day police custody ended today.

Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

On 19 September, a Delhi court had dismissed an application by Khalid seeking permission to meet his family during his police custody.

The Delhi Police had arrested Khalid under the UAPA post-midnight on 13 September, for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020. Before his arrest, he was interrogated for eleven hours.

Khalid had been named in several charge sheets and projected as the ‘mastermind’ and ‘conspirator’ of the riots. He came to Delhi from Kolkata in August when he was summoned by the Delhi Police special cell for the first time. During questioning, his phone had been seized by the police.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the FIR related to the north-east Delhi violence, which named Khalid among others. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy”, which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

The FIR alleged that Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at the international level about how minorities in India are being persecuted.

