Delhi Riots: Yadav, Mander, Krishnan Dispute Key Police Witness Testimony In Umar Khalid Chargesheet

People hold placards during a press conference on the arrest of student activist Umar Khalid, on September 16, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In the chargesheet for the First Information Report (FIR) 59/2020 Crime Branch “Kilo”, a protected witness whose name has been concealed, said he attended a meeting where prominent political activists who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spoke like cartoon villains disclosing their evil master plans.

“Our mission has been successful,” the witness alleges he heard Yogendra Yadav, the founder of Swaraj Abhiyan, say. “By orchestrating these riots we have shown our strength to the central government.”

To which Nadeem Khan, co-founder of United Against Hate, a platform for social activists, allegedly said, “Yogendra ji, now it is essential that we pin the blame for this violence on someone else. It is best we put pressure on the Delhi Chief Minister to put all the blame on the Delhi Police.”

Kilo, who has made these claims in a sworn affidavit before a magistrate, claims that he was called to the meeting by documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy. The meeting was held at about 4:00 PM on 25 February 2020, when violence was still raging in northeast Delhi.

Documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan was also present in the room, Kilo said in his affidavit to the magistrate.

Now, in interviews with HuffPost India, Yogendra Yadav and other activists who were present at the meeting have disputed Kilo’s characterisation of the events.

Five witnesses from the meeting have contradicted Kilo’s claims and told HuffPost India that the meeting was called to organise emergency relief for Hindu and Muslim victims of the worst communal conflagration in the National Capital in a quarter of a century. These witnesses pointed to a resolution, included in the voluminous chargesheet, Whatsapp messages, to support their contentions.

Justice S Muralidhar’s famous midnight order directing the Delhi police to ensure safe passage for ambulances was an outcome of the coordination efforts that followed this meeting, those present said.

“This is so utterly absurd,” Harsh Mander, who was present at the meeting, said of the statement given by the police witness. “This was actually a meeting that saved a large number of lives.”

Mander, who quit the Indian Administrative Service to better the lives of street children in India, said the activists decided to set up an emergency control room at his office in New Delhi, circulate mobile numbers for people in the riot-hit neighbourhoods to call in, and connect as many as they could with the police.

“You are lying about a meeting that was not a secret meeting. It was a room full of people,” said Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

“At four pm, I was very much there and I was speaking to all these people. I would be willing to stand up anywhere and say that absolutely no one there said these things,” Krishnan said.

“This is a Mogambo style dialogue. I think I deserved a different kind of dialogue,” Yadav said of the statements attributed to him by Kilo. Yadav said his tweets and Facebook posts make clear that he was calling for peace, rather than inciting violence, on 24 and 25 February.

Rahul Roy and Nadeem Khan declined to comment.

WhatsApp messages that Roy sent at about 2:00 pm in the Delhi Protests Solidarity Group (DPSG), a Whatsapp group being probed by the Delhi police in connection with the riots, lend credence to the activists’ claims.

A message that HuffPost India has reviewed, said, “Since the meeting announced for 2pm will be a women’s march, it has been suggested that this will be followed by a 4:00 pm by another meeting to take stock of the situation in northeast Delhi, identify immediate steps to be taken, attempt setting up an emergency response mechanism, activate all possible measures methods of putting pressure on police to stop the violence.”

The Delhi Police maintains it is carrying out an unbiased investigation, and that FIR 59 is only one of the 751 FIRs it has filed against both Hindus and Muslims in connection with the riots.

FIR 59, the so-called “conspiracy FIR,” which has yielded a 17,000 page chargesheet, is significant because it investigates who was behind the riots.

The chargesheet says that those protesting the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were using it as a front to plan Delhi’s worst communal riot in a long time. The FIR invokes the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act (UAPA), India’s anti-terror law, against students and activists in their twenties and thirties including Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student activist, who is referred to as the main accused in the case.

