Delhi Riots: Is Trump Visit a Hole in Police’s Conspiracy Theory?

A key element of the Delhi Police’s investigation into the communal violence in Northeast Delhi is its claim that the riots were part of a “well-hatched” conspiracy. And at the core of its conspiracy theory, lies an alleged meeting that took place on 8 January at Shaheen Bagh.

The Quint has accessed two charge sheets submitted by the Delhi Police, both related to the violence in the Chand Bagh area. In both these charge sheets, the police has claimed that the conspiracy to carry out a ‘big blast’ during US President Donald Trump’s visit in February 2020 was hatched at this meeting, between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi.

However, curiously, The Quint found out that the first references to a possible Trump visit to India was only on 13 January, five days after this alleged meeting took place. We went through these charge sheets as well as media reports, government press releases and spoke to criminal lawyers to understand the timeline at play, and figure out how Tahir, Khalid and Umar could have known about Trump’s visit on 8 January itself.

What the Charge Sheet Says

Both these charge sheets deal with the investigation of incidents which took place in the Chand Bagh area. FIR 65/2020, Dayalpur police station, is related to the investigation of the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Official Ankit Sharma, while FIR 101/2020, of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, related to the violence at Chand Bagh. Tahir Hussain is an accused in both cases.

A key aspect of Hussain’s alleged involvement in both cases, which ties into the larger idea of a conspiracy, is this meeting that took place on 8 January.



The charge sheet filed for FIR 65/2020 states that ‘in that meeting, it was decided to have a “big blast” so that the Central Govt. could be shaken on the issue of CAA/NRC and so as to defame the country in the international arena’. In the charge sheet for the Crime Branch FIR 101/2020, it is stated that ‘Tahir Hussain revealed that he had planned these riots with Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid in their meeting on 8 January 2020’.





On analysing these two charge sheets, as well as the flow chart that ‘shows the connectivity of the accused Tahir Hussain’, it is apparent that the Delhi Police consider Hussain to be the lynchpin of the conspiracy to organise the riots.

Further details about the hatching of the alleged conspiracy at the meeting on 8 January are provided in both charge sheets. The Crime Branch charge sheet includes further information on the alleged financing of the riots, while the charge sheet for FIR 65/2020 (Dayalpur Police Station), elaborates further on the aims of the conspiracy, specifically the Trump visit angle.

Here’s what the charge sheet says about this:

“During investigation, it was also revealed that the accused Tahir Hussain was in touch with Khalid Saifi who is connected with Unite Against Hate Group. Tahir Hussain was also connected to Umar Khalid through Khalid Saifi. Khalid Saifi had arranged Tahir’s meeting with Umar Khalid on 08.01.2020 at Saheen Bagh.

In that meeting, it was decided to have a big blast so that the Central Govt. could be shaken on the issue of CAA/NRC and so as to defame the country in the international arena. In the meeting, Umar Khalid had assured not to bother about the fund as PFI organization would also be ready to provide fund and logistics for these riots. These riots were planned to be happened during or prior to the visit of US President Donald Trump in the month of February, 2020.

For this, all necessary logistics and manpower were arranged prior to these riots and a number of people from U.P. West had been called before these riots for the purpose of riots in Delhi at a large scale. However, a separate case vide FIR No. 59/2020 dated 06.03.2020 for the conspiracy to these riots has been registered by Special Cell and is under investigation.”

Questions Around Trump’s Visit

The crucial part in this charge sheet is the police’s claim that “in the meeting it was decided to have a big blast “ to “defame the country in the international arena” and that “these riots were planned to be happened prior to or during the visit of US President Donald Trump in the month of February”.

