Delhi Riots Probe: Who is UAPA Accused Gulfisha Fatima?

In the investigation into the north east Delhi riots, a Patiala House Court order dated 28 May extended the judicial remand of Gulfisha Fatima to 25 June.



28-year-old Gulfisha was arrested on the basis of an FIR on the Jaffrabad sit in protest on 9 April and slapped with the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on 18 April, along with Jamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar.





Gulfisha’s lawyer and brother who The Quint spoke to apprised us of the progress of the case in court and added, that contrary to media reports, not only is Gulfisha not a member of Pinjra Tod but she is also not a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

‘Gulfisha Not a Pinjra Tod Member’

On media reports of Gulfisha being called a Pinjra Tod Member, Pracha said, “Gulfisha is not a member of Pinjra Tod. It is being wrongly reported. She has nothing to do with the organisation. This is a false narrative being created around her to implicate her.”

Her brother Aqil Hussain also said the same thing. “She was not a member of these organisations. Someone may have written it here and there, on their Facebook posts or on WhatsApp, then it went everywhere. No one bothered to call me or the lawyer to clarify,” Hussain complained.

The Quint also reached out to a Pinjra Tod member who confirmed that Gulfisha was not a member of the collective.

Speaking about her participation at the Seelampur protest site, locals who did not want to be named said she was active at the Seelampur protest site and the Jaffrabad sit-in on 22 February. She has also been named in the FIR filed on the Jaffrabad sit-in on 24 February.



While Pracha said she was a regular at the protest, he also said she was being targetted to scare Muslim women. “There were at least 5000 women who were regular at these protests, she was one of them. The police is picking up one woman from every protest site so Muslim women do not protest. Please see this as attacks to dissuade people to protest from different protest sites, not as an attack on individuals.”





Regarding some reports saying that Gulfisha was a student of Jamia, her brother said, “She completed her graduation and masters from Delhi University and then went onto complete her MBA from a private university. All this talk of her being a Jamia student is also wrong,” he said.

Gulfisha’s Detention is Illegal: Pracha

