Delhi riots: Police to file charge sheet in 'larger conspiracy' case today

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Special Cell of Delhi police is likely to file the charge sheet in a 'larger conspiracy' in communal riots case today (September 16). The chargesheet will give details of how anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across the national capital culminated into communal riots that took place in February.

It can be seen that the charge sheet is expected to be filed by the Delhi police in riots case today. According to reports, it will cover the larger conspiracy behind the communal violence This names all those booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special cell is carrying out an investigation into the riots case and the deadline that was given to them is September 17. According to the senior officers, it is expected that charge sheet likely to be filed by late this afternoon.

The Delhi police investigation has raised many questions as several human rights activists, as well as politicians, have questioned why people from a specific community have been booked under the UAPA.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they are probing the larger conspiracy behind the riots and they have conclusively established that the anti-CAA protests that were going on in the capital culminated with the communal violence in February.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha, the riots were the result of a "planned conspiracy" because, during the investigation, the police found a common pattern the anti-CAA protesters followed block the road traffic.

On September 15, former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was sent to 10 days in police custody as the Special Public Prosecutor told the court that the cops wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages in a case related to Delhi riots.

