Delhi Riots: Several Complaints Name BJP Ex-MLA Jagdish Pradhan

One name which has come up repeatedly in testimonies of Delhi riot survivors is that of BJP leader Jagdish Pradhan, former MLA from Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi.

In the police complaints accessed by The Quint, the complainants claimed seeing Pradhan's supporters take part in the rioting. One complainant going on to allege that the person leading the mob had received a call from Jagdish Pradhan.

As part of its investigation into the communal violence that took place in Northeast Delhi in the last week of February, The Quint has so far reported on testimonies regarding the role of BJP councillor Kanhaiya Lal, Hindutva leader Ragini Tiwari and the curious omission of BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s name from the Delhi Police’s probe.

But the allegations against Jagdish Pradhan are different. Unlike the others mentioned above, the allegations don’t involve Pradhan’s physical presence during the violence. Rather Pradhan’s name comes up in the form of slogans, a mysterious phone call and the alleged role of his “supporters”.

We examine in detail, the testimonies that mentioned Jagdish Pradhan or his supporters and their alleged role in the delhi riots. We have withheld the names of the complainants for safety reasons.

An Alleged Phone Call Before the Violence

A complaint filed on 11 March at Gokulpuri police station claims that on 25 February, a mob led by BJP councillor Kanhaiya Lal attacked Muslim houses at Bhagirathi Vihar. The complainant, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, alleges that he heard Kanhaiya Lal received a phone call after which he told the mob that "Jagdish Pradhan's orders" were that we "get rid off Muslims".

"They were carrying swords, spears, trishuls, petrol bombs kept inside a black bag and gathered around the Masjid, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Kapil Mishra Zindabad' and 'Jagdish Pradhan Zindabad,” the complainant said.

"“Kanhaiya Lal (councillor) was talking on the phone and then he said that ‘Jagdish Pradhan ne bol diya hai ki in ka**o/mullo ko nibta do (Get rid of these Muslims)‘. Then Kaale son of Shiv Charan and Mohit began firing from their pistols. The mob began pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs.”" - Complaint filed at Gokulpuri Police Station

Kanhaiya Lal, the BJP councilor from Johripur in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, is known to be close to Pradhan.

Allegations Against Jagdish Pradhan’s ‘Supporters’

There are at least three complaints which claim that among the rioters were people who had been campaigning for Pradhan during the Assembly elections a few weeks earlier.

Complaint 1

This complaint was filed by a resident of Chand Bagh at Dayalpur Police Station on 16 March and a copy of it was received at the Police Commissioner’s Officer and Lieutenant Governor's office on 18 March. The complainant narrates what he saw at the Dayalpur anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site on the morning of 24 February.

"The people on the road had guns, sticks, swords, trishuls, bombs etc and they were chanting slogans like 'Desh ke gaddaro ko goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)' and some police personnel were supporting them,” the complainant wrote.

Mentioning Pradhan’s supporters, the complaint says, “Then along with policemen, some people who used to be seen with Jagdish Pradhan during the elections were walking ahead of the mob. They threw a petrol bomb on the (protest) pandal which caught fire. Then they attacked the women protesters with sticks and swords due to which many elderly women were injured.”

