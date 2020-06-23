Delhi Riots: Inside Police Charge Sheet Into HC Ratan Lal’s Death

One of the first incidents in the Northeast Delhi riots to shock the national capital was the death of 42-year-old head constable Ratan Lal. Attacked by a violent mob at the Chand Bagh protest site on Wazirabad road on the afternoon of 24 February, he was rushed to GTB Hospital but was announced dead on arrival.

In the charge sheet filed by Delhi police into the death of Lal, the police has claimed that the attack on the policemen was planned. To back their claim they've said that an assessment of injuries and weapons used by people to assault police officials shows that 'they couldn't have been abruptly arranged' by them in the spur of the moment.

His post-mortem report indicated that Lal suffered 21 injuries on his body and was attacked with sticks, rods and bullets. His cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, which means that his body shut down due to immense blood loss. Six of these 21 were sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature independently and collectively, the report said.

In keeping up with our reportage on the aftermath of the northeast Delhi riots, where at least 53 people died and property worth crores was destroyed in February 2020, we bring you the charge sheet details around Lal's death.

What Happened on 23 February, a Day Before Lal's Death?

The protesters decided that they will take out a march on 23 February to show their allegiance with Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azaad, who had called for a Bharat Bandh. However, since they did not have permission for the rally from Chand Bagh to Rajghat, the police disallowed it.



This made the protesters angry who in retaliation blocked the Wazirabad road. The police mediated with them the same day and got them to unblock it.





Sensing Trouble: First Attempt to Disperse Crowd

The tension however continued till the next morning.

The police has alleged that the next day, 24 February, Salim Munna (accused number 2) 'was delivering a provocative speech and exhorting Muslim men and women to come out and show their might'.



Sensing the situation getting out of control, ACP Anuj Kumar sent constable Gyan and constable Sunil to call Salim Munna, 'so the crowd build-up could be stopped as the crowd was taking a threatening posture.'





The two, however, were inturn held captive by the crowd and got out of the area with great difficulty, the charge sheet claims.

