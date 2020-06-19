Four Months After Viral Video Of Policemen Beating Man To Death, FIR Says No Suspects

Faizan died in February this year, days after he was violently assaulted by uniformed policemen and forced to sing the national anthem.

NEW DELHI — The Delhi Police’s First Information Report into one the most controversial deaths in the 2020 Delhi Riots omits any reference to the police’s alleged role in the incident.

23-year-old Faizan died in February this year, days after he was violently assaulted by uniformed policemen and forced to sing the national anthem.

A video of the incident sparked outrage after it went viral online and was also carried by several news outlets.

Yet the First Information Report registered by the Bhajanpura Police station makes no mention of the clearly documented video footage of the police assaulting Faizan; contradicts on-record police statements that Faizan was in police custody following his assault, and claims that Faizan died after he went missing from the Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital in northeast Delhi.

Three months and a half months after his death, Faizan’s family is yet to get a copy of the autopsy conducted on his corpse. Meanwhile, key witnesses in the case told HuffPost India that police officers were putting pressure on them to change their statements.

READ: Delhi Police Actions Caused Death Of Man In Infamous National Anthem Video

Kismatun, Faizan’s 61-year-old mother, told HuffPost India that the local police had asked her to change statements in which she placed the onus of Faizan’s death on the police for first assaulting her son in the streets, and then denying him medical treatment when he was held at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

“In the first week of March they called me to Jyoti Nagar station and this time, they addressed me as mataji. A policeman told me, ‘Whoever had to go is now gone. If you change your views, you will get some aid and money’.” Kismatun told HuffPost India. “I told the policeman, I did not want any money. If they had let my child go, I would have sold our house if needed, and got him treatment.”

“If the police had allowed my injured son to go, I would have saved him,” Kisamtun said.

Deputy...

Continue reading on HuffPost